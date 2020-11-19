Life coach Dawn Johnson helps people connect with their inner light

After 20 years in corporate America, Dawn Johnson decided it was time to do what she does best — motivate, mentor and help people to connect with their inner light. As a John C. Maxwell-certified life coach, Johnson helps others define their purpose.

As a Black woman, what are your superpowers?

Energy, nurturing joyful spirit, being a Black woman and mother, ability to guide you to your own inner healing, unshakable confidence, innate ability to discern what is for me and what is not, manifesting what I desire, femininity, and my ability to be vulnerable.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?

John C. Maxwell focuses on the principles of being a servant leader. Servant leadership focuses on the needs of others, especially your team, before your needs. I am a leader that acknowledges other people’s perspectives [and] supports them in achieving their goals. I believe this is important to build a sense of community as well as trust. When people trust that you have their best interest at heart they will move mountains as a collective. I believe that servant leadership is transformational by nature. Allowing for people to truly show up as their authentic selves. Authenticity is where our magic lives.

What makes you a phenomenal Black woman?

I lead with love! I am a heart-centered life and mindset coach in love with my purpose and my passion to be a transformational leader. I show up as my true authentic self and my dope-a– energy always shifts the room. My light and energy are contagious. I am compassionate and have a heightened sensitivity to other people’s pain. I am a guide to help others find their own inner light. I am a phenomenal Black woman because I have the belief that to be enlightened and whole you must have a deep understanding of yourself.

