Tyler Perry’s generosity continues in a big way

Filmmaker Tyler Perry continued his philanthropy in a huge way for families in metro Atlanta, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Perry hosted a drive-thru food giveaway for 5K families at his Tyler Perry Studios in East Point, Georgia, south of Atlanta.

“Although we wish that we could feed everyone in need, we will close the line at the 5,000th family,” the studio said in a flyer for the event.

Hundreds of cars began lining up around the studio on Saturday, Nov. 21 as the Sunday event was on a first-come, first-served basis.

The studio reportedly ran out of food boxes by 10 a.m. but were still giving away gift cards.