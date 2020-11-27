Nene Leakes and friends join Trinity Girls Network to feed the community

Nene Leakes gathered her celebrity friends (Ne-yo and his wife Crystal Smith, Kenny Burns, Nicci Gilbert, Jason & Halani Lobdell, Jevon Dewand and Gregg Leakes) to partner with the Trinity Girls Network and Dr. Chanita Foster, CEO of BeyondThe Game.org. The team initially set up shop in front of The Loft Athletic Club 1122 Old Chattahoochee Ave, Atlanta, GA 30318 and distributed turkeys, as well as a complete box of fresh vegetables, eggs, milk and items to prepare a complete holiday dinner.

Midway through handing out half the boxes brought in on a Uhaul truck, Dr. Chanita Foster and Nene Leakes had a brilliant idea to continue passing out boxes to over 500 families on the streets of Bankhead Hwy.

“My heart is now full. It’s truly a blessing my husband Gregg and my son Brennt and I are able to support my good friend Chanita Foster and organizations like the Trinity Girls Network and participate in giving back to the community. Sometimes people take so many things for granted, but I am so appreciative of all my blessings,” said the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star.

Singer and producer Nicci Gilbert, of the infamous girl group Brownstone, shared Leakes’ sentiments: “I’m out here with my grandson Braelyn leading by example,” she said. “Today was a beautiful experience and it was great seeing so many dope people showing up for such a great cause.”

Visit beyondthegame.org if you would like to donate towards some of its amazing year-round causes.

