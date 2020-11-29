 Skip to content

Ouch! Nate Robinson challenge started after brutal knock out (video)

By Terry Shropshire | November 29, 2020 |

Former NBA star Nate Robison (Image source: Instagram – @naterobinson)

Former NBA player Nate Robinson is enduring an all-time sports beatdown on social media after getting brutally knocked out in his exhibition boxing match on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

Fans have started a hilarious hashtag, #NateRobinsonChallenge on Twitter after his opponent, Jake Paul, delivered a bone-crushing punch that had Robinson knocked out while he was still on his feet in Round 2.

Robinson and Paul fought the undercard as part of the main event that featured retired boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones.

Below is the recap on a pair of knockdowns by Jake Paul that made analysts and fans alike shudder with shock. Robinson somehow managed to get up from the initial face-first knockdown. But after watching the second knockdown, many fans will agree that Robinson should have never peeled himself off the canvas after the first time.

Nate Robinson, 36, represented the NBA well during his 10-year career. He defied the odds as a 5’9″ stick of dynamite who was a first-round draft pick and three-time Dunk Contest winner while playing for such teams as the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

But NBA players disowned and disavowed Robinson after he went crashing to the canvas after Paul delivered his deadly right hand that put Robsinson to sleep while still upright.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flip the page to check out the entire fight as it was posted by Jake Paul and already has more than three million views in 10 hours.

