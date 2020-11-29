Ouch! Nate Robinson challenge started after brutal knock out (video)

Former NBA player Nate Robinson is enduring an all-time sports beatdown on social media after getting brutally knocked out in his exhibition boxing match on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

Fans have started a hilarious hashtag, #NateRobinsonChallenge on Twitter after his opponent, Jake Paul, delivered a bone-crushing punch that had Robinson knocked out while he was still on his feet in Round 2.

Robinson and Paul fought the undercard as part of the main event that featured retired boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones.

Below is the recap on a pair of knockdowns by Jake Paul that made analysts and fans alike shudder with shock. Robinson somehow managed to get up from the initial face-first knockdown. But after watching the second knockdown, many fans will agree that Robinson should have never peeled himself off the canvas after the first time.

Nate Robinson, 36, represented the NBA well during his 10-year career. He defied the odds as a 5’9″ stick of dynamite who was a first-round draft pick and three-time Dunk Contest winner while playing for such teams as the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

But NBA players disowned and disavowed Robinson after he went crashing to the canvas after Paul delivered his deadly right hand that put Robsinson to sleep while still upright.

@StevenjhFord Nate dropped like he died — heath cherry (@hcherry79) November 29, 2020

“I bet y’all wondering how I ended up like this…well let me take y’all back to the beginning….” #miketysonvsroyjonesjr #naterobinson #NateRobinsonChallenge pic.twitter.com/UJBN0e3c34 — Washed AF (@ThaRealCT) November 29, 2020

Yall literally got me in tears with this #NateRobinsonChallenge 🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/6XtEgzHqt8 — Petty Pablo (@electricsoul123) November 29, 2020

I knew I seen Nate Robinson vs Jake Paul years ago and it kinda looks the same in 2020….. #tysonvsjones #NateRobinsonChallenge pic.twitter.com/Rw4NynRRnU — Lenorris Timmons (@LenorrisTimmon2) November 29, 2020

When you have no business in a Boxing ring….#naterobinsonchallenge⁠￼⁠ pic.twitter.com/JfY0ZK0kJQ — Major Sports Alerts (@sports___alerts) November 29, 2020

