Former inmate lawyer who inspired ‘For Life’ series now running for NYC mayor

Isaac Wright, the formerly incarcerated lawyer who inspired the ABC drama series “For Life,” has officially declared his candidacy for mayor of New York City. On Tuesday, Dec. 1, Wright’s announcement was made public.

During an interview with People magazine, Wright discussed his intent to run for the position. Although he did not reveal specific details about his platform, Wright did note that his focus would be on tackling a number of issues including “criminal justice reform, housing, infrastructure, and the economy,” according to the publication.

Wright, who served seven years in prison, also explained how life experiences have prepared him to meet the political challenge ahead as he stressed the importance of hard work.

“In my experience in life, nothing good happens, most of the time, without a fight,” Wright said. “You can scream, you can holler, you can protest — which are all good things, because we have to be heard — but no real, significant changes occur without rolling up your sleeves and getting into a fight.” While Wright never aspired to become a politician, he also admitted that he does not consider himself an activist. However, he does believe in fighting “for what’s right.”