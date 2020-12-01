Rick Ross partners with affordable health care app JetDoc

Rick Ross is like a number of music moguls who have evolved from just hitmakers into label bosses and eventually prolific businessmen and women.

In addition to Ricky Rozay’s partnerships with WingStop and Belaire, the Maybach Music owner has now formed a collaboration with an affordable healthcare app called JetDoc.

JetDoc is a health platform that connects consumers with licensed healthcare professionals within minutes. According to Black Enterprise, JetDoc was started by healthcare veteran-turned-entrepreneur Tommy Duncan. He is providing a platform that provides telehealth consultation with doctors and nurses. The cost is $20 for a one-time virtual urgent care visit. You can also purchase the unlimited monthly membership for $10.

Ross, née William Leonard Roberts II, will serve in the role as investor, advisor and spokesperson for JetDoc.

“As an active artist and businessman, I often don’t have time to see a doctor. I’d make excuses and prioritize my healthcare second to my hustle. Jetdoc is a convenient and affordable alternative to going into a doctor’s office. To me, it’s really the future of healthcare. I wanted to be a part of empowering people to take control of their health regardless of their circumstances. Jetdoc puts the power of managing our health into our own hands,” Rick Ross said in a statement obtained by Black Enterprise magazine.

Duncan’s desire to found JetDoc emanates from his own complications with attaining quality healthcare despite being in the industry.

“Healthcare isn’t just a passion for me, it’s a must,” says Duncan. “I had a stroke when I was 30 and despite working in the industry, I still had difficulty in getting proper care. So with Jetdoc, we created a tool that empowers everyone to take control and affordably manage their own healthcare. Adding Rick Ross to the team made perfect sense because he immediately understood our mission and he embodies the spirit of both ownership in both health and business.”