Fans angry Floyd Mayweather plans to fight YouTube star Logan Paul (photo)

Fans are taking swings at boxing legend Floyd Mayweather after he announced he is going to trade blows with YouTube sensation Logan Paul in a celebrity exhibition match.

Paul’s name skyrocketed last week when his brother, Jake Paul, put former NBA star Nate Robinson to sleep in the first round of a celebrity brawl.

The Paul brothers are YouTube sensations, but they have yet to actually box a professional pugilist, causing folks to scratch their heads and ask why Money Mayweather is taking on this fight in February.

Some fans applauded Mayweather’s fiscally prudent move on Twitter: “It’s all about the money,” one fan concluded. “He has had a great career and is now managing to make more than most fighters do in their whole career in a couple of exhibitions. F—ing genius.”

MAYWEATHER KNOCKING LOGAN OUT IN THE FIRST ROUND — Jamie(10-0 LBJ’S TECHNICAL FINALS RECORD) (@jamiethekingyo) December 6, 2020

Others are incensed that Mayweather is giving one of the Paul brothers an international platform without either of them earning it. Some also deride Pretty Boy Floyd for making boxing resemble the World Wrestling Federation.

How did Logan Paul finesse himself into these multimillionaire doller fights? Even he lose he win, cause he making bank and he's already rich. There are fighters who worked hard there whole life and don't get this kind of opportunity. Smh. We keep entertaining this clown. — ⁽¹⁻¹⁵⁾ (@justajagsfan) December 6, 2020

Literally hundreds of boxers that have trained all their lives, hit rock bottom, climbed the ladder regional and upwards and this clown lands the blockbuster fight. It’s a joke to the sport — Josh Woodman (@Joshua_Woodman) December 6, 2020

Spoiling the sport of boxing…this isn't a game and starting to turn in to @WWE — 🖤👊🏾🅴🅻.🅲⓪🅻🅴 👊🏾🖤 (@ELCole86) December 6, 2020

Even Ultimate Fighting Championship boss Dana White dissed Mayweather for taking on the fight. White promoted the colossal Mayweather fight with UFC legend Conner McGregor in 2017. But he’s not feeling this move.

“When people ask me what’s the state of boxing right now, that’s where it’s at,” White said. “Didn’t that kid [Paul] get beat up by the f—ing video game kid from England? Now he’s going to fight Floyd Mayweather?”

Dana White on Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather pic.twitter.com/USDMU8EilD — NELK (@nelkboys) December 7, 2020

We know that Mayweather is all about those coins. Forbes listed Mayweather among the elite group of athletes to have accrued more than $1 billion dollars during their careers, so this looks like a money move. Still, fans are disgusted.