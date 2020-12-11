Slain Texas woman’s boyfriend facing multiple charges

A Fresno, Texas man is now facing a murder charge after law enforcement discovered the body of a Houston woman in the back of the car he was driving during a high-speed chase, reports 12NewsNow.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, Victor Campbell, Jr. was charged with murder for the death of 28-year-old Briana Johnson. Prior to Campbell’s arrest on Saturday, Dec. 5, he led Texas Department of Public Safety state troopers on a chase when they tried to pull him over for reckless driving.

The chase ended at the Treasure House of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Beaumont, Texas, when Campbell crashed the vehicle. According to KHOU-11, police officers discovered the dead body inside the trunk of the car. Texas DPS investigators later identified the deceased woman as Briana Johnson. Friends close to Johnson confirmed that the Texas Southern University student had been dating Campbell. Further examination by Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr., also confirmed that Johnson died of “manual strangulation.”

After being released from the hospital, Campbell was arrested and booked into Jefferson County jail. In addition to the murder charge, he is also facing a string of other charges, including “felony evading arrest, driving while intoxicated, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse,” reports 12NewsNow. Additional charges are also pending.