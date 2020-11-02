Jeannie Mai hospitalized with serious illness, forced to quit ‘DWTS’

Jeannie Mai was forced to abruptly quit “Dancing With the Stars” and rushed to the hospital after developing a potentially life-threatening illness.

Mai, a co-host on the daytime talk show “The Real,” had to dash to the emergency room due to epiglottitis, an inflammatory condition that can cause swelling and block airflow to the lungs.

According to a statement that Mai, 40, sent to “Good Morning America,” the illness has abruptly ended her participation in ABC’s popular TV dance contest.

“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat, which requires immediate attention and surgery,” Jeannie told “Good Morning America” in an exclusive statement. “I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here.”

She added, “I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come.”

Mai, who is engaged to rap mogul Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins, 41, and her partner, pro dancer Brandon Armstrong, narrowly escaped elimination on last week’s show and were looking to acquit themselves on the show’s Monday night, Nov. 2, broadcast.

Nevertheless, show producers lauded Mai for her performances up until the time she had to leave.

“Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery,” read in a DWTS statement, according to GMA. “Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight’s show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination.”