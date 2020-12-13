Meek Mill creates $2M scholarship for prep students

Meek Mill is almost as well known for his activism and philanthropy as he is for his music and for once dating superstar Nicki Minaj.

Meek, who was born Robert Rimeek Williams, has now launched a $2 million scholarship to aid underprivileged pre-school and high school students in Philadelphia in a partnership with 76ers co-owner Mike Rubin, according to Ace Showbiz.

As some urbanites may recall, Rubin also collaborated with Meek as the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper embarked on his critically-acclaimed prison reform drive a few years ago.

This latest effort by Meek is part of the veritable “put your money where your mouth is,” as he released a heat-seeking track “Otherside of America” during the apex of the American insurrection against police brutality in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

The scholarship fund will go toward aiding 1,000 students and to help offset the costs of attending private schools and purchasing needed resources to continue with the rest of the 2020-2021 school year.

Rubin is widely known for orchestrating the star-studded All-In Challenge earlier this year that featured Madonna, Drake, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Evans, and Snoop Dogg that raised raise funds to feed families in need during the pandemic.