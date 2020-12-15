Snoop Dogg fires back after receiving backlash for criticizing ‘WAP’

Snoop Dogg has never been scared to mix it up with fans and the media about issues close to his heart.

The “Gin & Juice” icon got into a bit of a skirmish when he said the recent trend of female rappers ripping risque rhymes, as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion did on their blockbuster single “WAP,” has stretched the parameters of good taste too far. He believes the woman’s body should be considered sacred.

“Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down. And let’s have some imagination,” Snoop said previously during an interview with entertainment magazine Central Ave. “Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him.”

Snoop hastened to add that if he was 21, he might rock to songs like “WAP” and even do a remix, but he admits discomfort with the song’s raw contents now that he’s a grandfather.

“My daughter is from a different era, though,” Snoop, 49, said. “She’s from this era. She may be doing the ‘WAP’ or a part of the ‘WAP,’ and I can’t be mad at her ’cause it’s her generation, you know what I’m saying. But, at the same time, the things that I would rather see, you know, ’cause I’ma older man.”

A throng of women called Snoop a hypocrite for peddling misogynistic and sexually graphic lyrics throughout his career in songs like “Ain’t No Fun (If the Homies Can’t Have None),” “Doggy Dogg World” and “B—– Ain’t Shit.”

Even Cardi’s husband, Offset, told TMZ that male rappers need to hit the pause button on trying to tame female emcees.

“It’s a lot of women empowerment, don’t shoot it down. We never had this many artists as female artists running this s—. They catching up to us, passing us, and setting records,” Offset, 28, said. “As rappers, we talk about the same s—.”

Flip the page to check out Snoop’s fiery response to accusations that he is a hater and a hypocrite.