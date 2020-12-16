‘True to Atlanta,’ 85 South assists Hawks with 2021 season announcement (video)

After a disappointing 2020 season, the Atlanta Hawks is hopeful that this year will turn up a playoff appearance with new additions such as Clint Capela, Rajon Rondo and Danilo Gallinari, as well as the return of star F/C John Collins. To help announce its new season with the flair to match an appropriate optimism, the Hawks marketing team employed “super fans” Chico Bean, DC Young Fly and Karlous Miller, otherwise known as the dynamic comedic trio, 85 South.

Known mostly for its outrageous exploits on the now-defunct “Wild N’ Out” improv comedy show, 85 South has been all about diversifying its portfolio and the Hawks eagerly provided the perfect platform for them to continue that trend.

Narcis Alikhani, director of marketing for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, explained that their motto, “True to Atlanta,” meshed well with 85 South’s energy, which made the partnership a no-brainer.

“DC made a special appearance at our virtual draft party back in November. So we had a little brainstorm with his team on how we could partner with the show,” she explained. “The idea kind of came together quickly. Atlanta culture and Hawks basketball go hand in hand, and our brand mantra is true to Atlanta and the 85 style show they embody being true to Atlanta. … with their boldness and creativity and just their love for the city and its culture. They’re, they’re some of the funniest comedians out right now. … I don’t think anyone’s doing comedy on a level that they are right now.”

In addition to its unique approach to comedy, 85 South’s loyalty to the Hawks brand is unparalleled, all the way down to the team logo DC Young Fly has inked on his person.

“We just wanted to partner with some super fans that have a lot of love for their city, that could bring a little levity to this crazy time, by partnering with us to break down the NBA schedule in a funny way.”

That they did.

The Hawks open the regular season against the Chicago Bull on Dec. 23 in the Windy City, while opening night at State Farm Arena is Monday, Dec. 28. For a full breakdown of the season go to hawks.com/schedulehub.

Check out 85 South’s hilarious season announcement and marquee games after the jump.