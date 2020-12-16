Cardi B faces backlash for throwing big maskless birthday bash for Offset

Cardi B. found herself at the center of controversy following the massive, maskless birthday party she threw for her husband, Offset, as coronavirus cases continue to surge in states across the country.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, photos and footage from Offsett’s massive 29th birthday party began circulating on social media, and viewers quickly noticed two disturbing things about the event. Despite Cardi spending a staggering $700,000 on a rare Lamborghini for her husband, Twitter users were not distracted from the fact that there were very few masks and virtually no social distancing among partygoers.

The “WAP” rapper and her husband are now being criticized for disregarding the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of nearly 300,000 Americans.

*COVID PARTY ALERT* Cardi B and Offset throw massive COVID birthday party for Offset’s 29th birthday. This as COVID infections skyrocket in US,” one Twitter user wrote. “Offset later shared that Cardi B gave him a rare $700,000 Lamborghini for his birthday.”

Others also noted that this is not the first time Cardi has thrown a massive party during the pandemic. Offset’s birthday bash comes just weeks after the “Wish, Wish” rapper celebrated her own birthday with another big bash. On the day of the celebration, the United States reported nearly 200,000 new coronavirus cases.