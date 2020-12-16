Sherri Shepherd stomps on Kenya Moore, says she paid for her boyfriends

Sherri Shepherd let Kenya Moore know that she wants all the smoke.

The TV personality and former “The View” host roared at the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star after Moore was goaded in insulting Shepherd recently.

Notoriously messy Bravo executive Andy Cohen asked Moore who she would never like to see on his show “Watch What Happens Live” again.

Moore reflexively answered quickly and named Shepherd.

“That was probably my worst appearance. I thought she was trying to take over the show. She was very arrogant, so Sherri,” Moore said.

"[Sherri Shepherd] thought she was still on The View and she didn't know she had apparently been fired." @KenyaMoore #WWHL #WWHL2000 pic.twitter.com/9mTUuGYKkr — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) December 14, 2020

Shepherd, who has a quick tongue and biting wit, fired back at Moore with a scathing retort on “Dish Nation.”

“It was so funny ’cause I was trying to remember when I did ‘Watch What Happens Live’ with Kendra,” Shepherd said referring to Moore. “I was trying to remember. I wish that Kendra could pay me to care like she paid those dudes to be her boyfriend… before she got fired from ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta.’”

Indeed, before Moore married Marc Daly, rumors ran rampant that she paid men to pretend to be her boyfriend on RHOA in order to give her a compelling storyline.

Shepherd was not finished with Moore. She also shaded the Detroit native as being a slow thinker.

“I just… Oh I do remember taking over because it took so long for you to get a thought out of your head. I had to fill up space,” Shepherd said and then got Moore together about her tenure as a talk show host.

“Before I left ‘The View’, we won our first Emmy Kendra. The ratings have never been higher since I have left. So, there you go Kendra.”