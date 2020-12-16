Tyrese mocked for saying he sleeps in 90-degree heat to avoid COVID-19

Tyrese has grown comfortable with sharing his eccentricities in recent years, and it has led to a lot of second-guessing and mockery from fans. It continues as he shared a bizarre theory about the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

The singer and actor, born Tyrese Darnell Gibson, 41, told his 13 million Instagram followers about his unorthodox daily routine to stave off COVID-19.

“Random s— I think of on flights…,” the crooner began.

“One of my secrets for staying COVID free is I sleep with the heat on 90 degrees every night…… Been sleeping at this temp for 15 years so it’s nothing new….. But….. Rumor has it if you catch Covid it doesn’t survive warm temperatures…..,” The Baby Boy actor penned in the caption.

Tyrese then pivoted and went in another direction with the next paragraph of this same post.

“Another random thought is people are not loyal to you… They are loyal to what they want FROM you…. It’s ok to be cool with people who you clearly see and KNOW they want something…. As long as you are CLEAR about their CLEAR intentions….. Just know… Soon as they don’t get what they want…. They will disappear faster than you can blink…. And just leave you standing there confused, shook and feeling like wtf just happened…… I’m a self professed alpha empath….. My alpha will turn fragile insecure people away… When that happens it makes me happy cause I have one less person to love and care for…..”

Soon after releasing those thoughts onto the social airwaves, users collectively jerked their necks back at Tyrese’s peculiar habit.

IG fans were the first to weigh in. One of them, @marlonozier, wrote, “every tyrese post makes sense now that I know he sleeps in 90 degree weather on purpose. 15 years of that s— no less. that n—- brain is like warm cobbler.” User @deezalladat commented, “Although I’m concerned about Tyrese, sleeping at 90 degrees is NUTS!! N—- lives in LA and I cannot understand this,” while @DecaturDane noted, “Imagine going to Tyrese house and that b— feel like a pizza oven.”

