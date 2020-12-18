Cardi B tries ballet, basketball and more in new series on Messenger (video)

Cardi B has launched a new series on Messenger.

The 28-year-old rapper will front an eight-episode show titled “Cardi Tries __,” which is available exclusively on Messenger’s new Watch Together feature and will see the star try her hand at a range of different activities.

Cardi will be joined by celebrities like Michelle Rodriguez, Damian Lillard and Mickey Guyton on the show, which will see them experiencing new hobbies and careers including stunt car racing and working on a ranch.

In a statement, the “WAP” hitmaker said: “I’ve teamed up with Messenger to create a new series called ‘Cardi Tries __’ where I get out of my comfort zone and try things I’ve never done in my life. So if y’all want to see me driving a stunt car or taking a ballet class, video call your friends and check it out on Messenger’s Watch Together feature!”

Cardi shared the trailer for the show on Twitter Thursday, Dec. 17:

Get ready yall! My new show ‘Cardi Tries ____’ launches today! Watch me try ballet, stunt car racing and basketball to name a few. Check it out every Thursday on @messenger and @instagram video chat #WatchTogether! #CardiTries pic.twitter.com/U8PVjMHeSQ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 17, 2020

Episodes of the series will air on Thursdays. The first episode — which sees Cardi trying ballet with Debbie Allen of “Grey’s Anatomy” — aired Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, and the final episode taking place on Feb. 4, 2021.

Fans will be able to enjoy the show in real-time over video calls with friends on Instagram, Messenger and Messenger Rooms via Watch Together.

Meanwhile, Cardi recently said she’s determined to teach her 2-year-old daughter Kulture — whom she has with her husband Offset — about “how the world really is” as the tot won’t have the same upbringing that Cardi had.

She said: “My daughter came out of my p—- rich. She lives a different lifestyle than I lived.

“This girl gets in a pool every single day; I can’t swim because I barely went to the pool. … I want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn’t mean you’re super-privileged.

“Even me with her dad, we have had really bad experiences with police, and we’re rich and famous.

“I want her to know that you’re not going to be an exception. I want her to have compassion. I don’t want her to ever have the mentality of, ‘This doesn’t apply to me.’ ”

Flip the page to watch the Cardi B trying to learn ballet with Debbie Allen.