Cardi B giving away sex toys to fans on her ‘naughty list’

Cardi B’s “WAP” is the gift that keeps on giving and has landed the hip-hop vixen a partnership with Bellesa Boutique, a destination for all things female sexuality.

Cardi and the risqué boutique joined forces to launch Cardi’s Naughty List this holiday season. Those who sign up to be on the list will be given free gifts all month long, and prizes include gift cards for vibrators, Bellesa Plus memberships as well as shopping sprees.

The “Bodak Yellow” creator hit up Instagram inquiring, ”Do you want to have a really spicy 2021? Not only a good one, but a spicy one? I got you. I will be giving these BuzzFeed AirVibe vibrators away with Bellesa. All you’ve got to do is sign up for Cardi’s Naught List at www.bboutique.co/naughtylist/cardi.”

In related news, Cardi B also has a new eight-episode series called “Cardi Tries ___,” which runs exclusively on Messenger’s new Watch Together feature. The shows will have the rapper trying her hand at a few things new to her including stunt car racing, basketball, video gaming, making sushi and creating wigs. She even does ballet with Debbie Allen while Damian Lillard, Mickey Guyton and Michelle Rodriguez also come through and try to teach Cardi a thing or two. New episodes appear every Thursday up until Feb 4, 2021.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s smash has also been jacked and reworked by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the public announcement song and parody “Wear a Mask.” Some of the cheeky lyrics read: “Safe and chic/ Seven days a week/ Please make that COVID curve weak.”

Cardi approved of the flip and shared the video on Instagram along with the comment “Sksksksk.” From the looks of things, it seems like all is forgiven after Cardi received flack last week on social media for hosting a massive, mask-less party for her husband Offset’s 29th birthday. Offset never had a problem with the party though or the $700,000 rare Lamborghini from his wife.