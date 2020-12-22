Check out 1st trailer for ‘Coming 2 America’

Finally.

After 32 years, the sequel to one of the most beloved films in the annals of African American films is on the verge of coming out. Amazon officially unleashed the first trailer of Coming 2 America on a ravenous fanbase Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, showcasing the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 blockbuster classic Coming to America starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall.

Coming 2 America will begin streaming globally on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. The film centers on King Jaffe Joffer (played by James Earl Jones), who officially crowns his son, Prince Akeem (played by Eddie Murphy), as the undisputed king of Zamunda. There’s just one problem: King Jaffe informs Akeem that he has an heir in America. Therefore, Akeem and his hilarious confidante Semmi (played by Arsenio Hall), have to sojourn back in Queens, New York, to find the heir in the city where the iconic original comedy was filmed.

The cast of Coming 2 America features many of the actors who starred in the first film, including Jones, Shari Headley, Garcelle Beauvais and others. Moreover, some major stars have come aboard for the sequel, including actors Wesley Snipes, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne and Nomzamo Mbatha, comedians Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan, and singer Teyana Taylor.

Flip the page to view the first trailer for Coming 2 America.