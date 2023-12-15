Eddie Murphy is back as Axel Foley in ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’

Eddie Murphy and his Axel Foley character are going back to Beverly Hills, California, in the newly released trailer for the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

The fourth installment in the fan-favorite franchise finds Foley returning to Beverly Hills after his daughter’s life is endangered. He soon teams with old pals Rosewood and Taggart, along with a new partner, to get to the bottom of things before accidentally discovering and eventually putting to rest a much bigger conspiracy.

Just last month, Murphy told People that bringing the character back was at times a bit “rough” but it eventually all came together.

“It was a hard one,” the superstar actor said. “I did Axel Foley when I was in my 20s. I am not in my 20s anymore. It was an action movie. So, it was a rough one. But we got through it.”

In addition to Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton), Foley’s at-times unwilling sidekick, Jeffrey Friedman (Paul Reiser) and the eccentric Serge (Bronson Pinchot) return as well in the Mark Molloy-directed film. Newcomers to the Foley’s world will include his daughter (Taylour Paige), his new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Captain Cade Grant (Kevin Bacon).

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is set to drop on Netflix in summer 2024.

Watch the trailer below.