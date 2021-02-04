New expansive trailer for ‘Coming 2 America’ reveals plot and characters

One month before Amazon Prime broadcasts the world premiere of Coming 2 America on March 5, 2021, the streaming service released a more expansive trailer of the highly anticipated comedy.

In the sequel to Coming to America, one of the greatest and most beloved films ever made, Akeem, played by Eddie Murphy, 59, is ordered to return to the United States with his longtime confidante Semmi, played by Arsenio Hall, 64, and claim Akeem’s heir apparent, a son living in the Queens borough of New York City.

The new trailer has already been viewed 2 million times on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

Coming 2 America takes place 30 years later in the first mythical movie kingdom, Zamunda, that urbanites fell in love with before Black Panther‘s Wakanda. Akeem’s father, the memorable King Jaffe Joffer played by lionized actor James Earl Jones, beckons his son to his room. As Akeem prepares to take over as Zamunda’s new king, his father informs he has a son back in America that he must find and train him to one day succeed him.

Despite the vehement protestations of Semmi, who Coming to America fans will remember had a miserable time in Queens in the 1988 classic, he accompanies Akeem to New York.

The jokes almost write themselves as Akeem tracks down his love child named Lavelle. Akeem unknowingly produced Lavelle after a romantic tryst with his mother Mary, played by comedienne and “Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones.

From there, the movie gets into “ghetto fabulous” mode as it assembles many of the original characters while welcoming new ones, including Jones, Tracy Morgan and Wesley Snipes.

Watch below.