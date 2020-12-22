 Skip to content

Famous Dex checks into rehab after disturbing images go viral (photo)

By Terry Shropshire | December 22, 2020 |

Famous Dex (Image source: Instagram – @famousdex)

Shocking images of an inebriated Famous Dex raced through cyberspace on Sunday, Dec. 20, birthing the hashtag, #SaveFamousDex, by alarmed fans who believe the talented but tortured rapper is teetering on the brink.

The Chicago-based rapper, whose real name is Dexter Tiewon Gore, Jr., posted a series of photos that blew back his 5 million Instagram followers and inspired widespread calls for drug intervention, XXL reports. He was hosting an Instagram live session with fans when he nodded off to sleep in the middle of a discussion while holding a lit blunt. He soon awoke disoriented and clearly high off of some substance, fans testified on Twitter.

Community leaders and celebrities joined the invite-only app Club House to discuss saving the life of a man who has made several trips to drug rehabilitation centers, yet keeps relapsing. Among the reported 500 people on the call included entertainers Yung Berg, Maclamore, Ugly God, Masika Kaleyshia, and Bimmy Antney.

This virtual meeting followed a pointed plea by NLE Choppa about a month ago to help Dex.

Rapper Rich the Kid was the leader of the crew that went and got Famous Dex and saw him off to a rehab center at an undisclosed location.

Meanwhile, Baller Alert reports that Yung Berg spoke passionately during the Club House virtual meeting in support of Famous Dex.

“Mental Health awareness isn’t something we learned growing up. We all want to help him,” he said.

Macklemore, who’s had his own bout with drug abuse, offered this piece of advice: “He’s going to need support. It’s something that you have to want and be strong enough to do.”



