Famous Dex checks into rehab after disturbing images go viral (photo)

Shocking images of an inebriated Famous Dex raced through cyberspace on Sunday, Dec. 20, birthing the hashtag, #SaveFamousDex, by alarmed fans who believe the talented but tortured rapper is teetering on the brink.

The Chicago-based rapper, whose real name is Dexter Tiewon Gore, Jr., posted a series of photos that blew back his 5 million Instagram followers and inspired widespread calls for drug intervention, XXL reports. He was hosting an Instagram live session with fans when he nodded off to sleep in the middle of a discussion while holding a lit blunt. He soon awoke disoriented and clearly high off of some substance, fans testified on Twitter.

Community leaders and celebrities joined the invite-only app Club House to discuss saving the life of a man who has made several trips to drug rehabilitation centers, yet keeps relapsing. Among the reported 500 people on the call included entertainers Yung Berg, Maclamore, Ugly God, Masika Kaleyshia, and Bimmy Antney.

This virtual meeting followed a pointed plea by NLE Choppa about a month ago to help Dex.

I’ve never been the type to be in folks business but @300 y’all see @FamousDex obviously on drugs too heavy can y’all at least try surrounding that man around somebody with his best interest. Help dude out, or somebody who already is in his ear uplift dude he NEEDING it 💯 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) November 28, 2020

Rapper Rich the Kid was the leader of the crew that went and got Famous Dex and saw him off to a rehab center at an undisclosed location.

Famous Dex has reportedly checked into rehab after concerning images of the rapper have appeared online for the past few weeks. Rich The Kid helped see Dex off and showed his friend support! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Wishing Dex all the best during this time! 💯 pic.twitter.com/IlytPzi4qm — Power 106 (@Power106LA) December 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Baller Alert reports that Yung Berg spoke passionately during the Club House virtual meeting in support of Famous Dex.

“Mental Health awareness isn’t something we learned growing up. We all want to help him,” he said.

Macklemore, who’s had his own bout with drug abuse, offered this piece of advice: “He’s going to need support. It’s something that you have to want and be strong enough to do.”