Nipsey Hussle visual album dropping in 2021

Monday marked the 10th anniversary since the release of Nipsey Hussle’s breakout project The Marathon. To celebrate the occasion, Nipsey’s The Marathon Clothing, announced on Instagram that the project will be rereleased in 2021 with an interactive experience. The post reads:

“Today marks 10 years since the release of #TheMarathon. A project our team holds near and dear to our hearts for many reasons. It represents the story of Nipsey’s resilience and unwavering faith in his mission, and the authenticity and honesty in his message. It also was the first seed planted in the Marathon brand that gave fruit to many other branches that Nipsey architected, as only he could do.

“In commemoration of this anniversary we’re proud to announce our collaborative effort with @okidoki to bring to life an interactive live visual album experience coming in 2021. The experience will give viewers an intimate look at the era that helped shape this masterpiece. The people, the places, the stories, and more. Stay tuned, official drop date coming soon!”

As previously reported, Nipsey Hussle’s estate was recently appraised at $4 million. He owned a 25 percent share of stock in The Marathon Clothing, which was worth $271k. Nipsey also owned his master recordings too along with a 100 percent interest in his own label, All Money In No Money Out Inc., which has been valued at just over $2 million. His imaging and licensing also fetch a pretty penny too, valued at close to $1 million.

Nipsey was all about economic empowerment and from the looks of things, Lauren London and his babies Emani and Kross, are well taken care of.

In related news, Nipsey and YG doubled back and took over the Billboard charts again, as “FTD” was the celebratory song of November when 45 was voted out, proving legends live on.