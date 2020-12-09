Nipsey Hussle’s estate valuated at millions; Diddy celebrates Lauren London

The estate of late legendary rapper Nipsey Hussle has been appraised in the millions of dollars, the media reports.

According to legal documents obtained by The Grio, the estate belonging to Nip, who was born in Los Angeles as Ermias Asghedom and died at age 33, is valuated at more than $4.1 million.

This is a late birthday present to Hussle’s widow, actress Lauren London, 36, who celebrated her day on Dec. 5.

The county officials provided a breakdown of the assets that helped the evaluators reach their conclusion:

Nipsey Hussle owned a 25 percent share of stock in The Marathon Clothing worth $271k. The store where the merchandise was sold is located at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slausson Avenue in South Los Angeles;

Nip also had a 100 percent interest in All Money In No Money Out Inc., whose value was listed at just over $2 million;

Of course, there is the matter of Nipey’s trademark portfolio — the name, photographs, signature, voice and likeness as well as the music, merchandise and products. The evaluators listed those assets at $913,000.

This appraisal is the latest in London’s process of finishing up her late boyfriend’s business affairs and providing closure. Hussle passed away on March 31, 2019.

As an ode to London on her birthday, music impresario Diddy provided this sweet message to the ATL and “The Game” star:

“‘Happy Birthday to my sister @LaurenLondon!!! One of the most beautiful souls I’ve ever met. God bless you; you’re a true Queen. Love.”