Cardi B settles lawsuit

Cardi B’s drawn out $30 million court battle with her former manager has come to an end after nearly three years of legal wrangling.

Cardi’s former manager, Klenord “Shaft” Raphael, sued the rapper three years ago for $10 million claiming he co-wrote her hit single “Bodak Yellow” and had an “integral” role in initially getting her placed on VH1’s reality show, “Love & Hip Hop New York.” He also claimed she ditched him after she blew up and signed with Quality Control Music for management. QC is also the label her husband Offset is signed to along with his group Migos.

Cardi countersued for $15 million, alleging that Shaft was “self-dealing” and accused him of “deceitful and disloyal conduct” after she signed a contract giving him more than 50 percent of her royalties. She also accused him of failing to provide an accurate accounting of her income.

The parties have come to an undisclosed agreement and requested their claims be dismissed last Thursday according to documents filed in New York’s Southern District Court.

An elated Cardi B tweeted, “Feels good to be free.”

The settlement also allows the rapper to move forward as a huge sum of her royalties were being held until litigation was over.