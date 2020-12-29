Stacii Jae Johnson’s is a known actress, political fundraiser, author and entrepreneur. Now she’s living her best life on her terms. Rolling out goes one-on-one with the celebrity love, dating, and relationship guru.

How did you get on this journey to become an amazing relationship and love coach?

My mother had married five times and my grandmother, three. I held myself in high regard because I didn’t get married all those times. But I was a serial monogamist. I was as committed as a wife until something devastating happened.

When my mother died at 56, they said cancer killed her, but my mother died of a broken heart. She was so tired. The one thing she wanted to teach me and my sister is that love can work. What I gained from conversations with my mother as she was dying, changed my life. And that’s why I do what I do.

What is IWAGMU?

“I Want A Good Man University” – I believe we aren’t given the tools or skills as girls to really understand how to cultivate and create healthy, romantic relationships. I wanted to start a place, a one-stop-shop, where you can go and get information about connections.

You bring a ton of humor into everything you do, but you’re also serious when you talk about “coochie energy!”

Right?! Oh, a woman is in her coochie, her beingness for sensitivity, her intuition, and all of that – it’s that power of connection! When you walk out of your house, you use your arms, your legs, your eyes to see, your ears to hear, your mouth to smile to eat, right? And your coochie – do you think anything about her when you leave? What I practice with my women in our Hangouts, is walking with our coochie energy. We put on maybe some music and it’s amazing.

Are you in love right now?

I’m on a journey into being in love, but I am heavily smitten. Like heavily.

Look at you how your face lights up when you talk about this person.

I mean look at my book – Date, Girl! 143 Reasons I Believe Women Should Date Multiple Men. I’ve dated enough to know when someone compliments my life. Yeah, my body and soul – emotionally, spiritually, physically, economically – everything.

I want to journey into love and as an almost 50-year-old woman, I want to know exactly what I’m doing.

Why are you so excited about this big birthday?

My mother died of colon cancer, so 15 years ago I changed my diet. I also drink 80 to 120 ounces of water a day. I feel amazing. But again, I had to make another choice. I know me and I just love the s— out of myself! If that is 50, it’s a freaking amazing place to be.

Join Stacii Jae on her 50th Birthday for the PowHerFul U celebration by signing up through Eventbrite.

–karen araiza

Karen Araiza’s award-winning work as a journalist includes a National Emmy for work on struggles facing law enforcement and a National Murrow Award for documentary and storytelling on the opioid crisis.”