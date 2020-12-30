The Chevrolet 2020 Traverse AWD High Country is fittingly family friendly

For all intents and purposes, there is no other full-size SUV capable of besting the Chevrolet Traverse when size and practicality are determining factors. It isn’t the biggest SUV on the market, but with three spacious rows, a refined exterior and loads of luxury features inside, the Traverse hits all the notes required for families in need of a utilitarian vehicle.

Powerful as it may appear, the Traverse only recently abandoned the turbo-4 engine for favor of a V6 in 2020. The perfectly-sculpted body hasn’t changed much since 2018, and why should it? The Traverse is easily one of the most attractive SUVs on the road and will likely continue that course as it charges forward with successive models.

Its basic EPA rating comes in at 18 mpg for the city, 27 mpg on the highway and combines for 21 mpg with them forward-wheel drive model. The AWD (all-wheel drive) version we tested is 17-25-20 mpg, providing yet another example of how competitive it is with road rivals such as the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade and the redesigned Ford Explorer.

With six different trim levels – L, LS, LT, RS, Premier, and High Country – the Traverse has a boatload of pricing options, which start off a bit over $34k. If you want the works, it climbs to more than $53K with perks that include perforated leather upholstery, a power-folding third-row seat, 20-inch polished alloy wheels, a panoramic two-panel sunroof, adaptive cruise control, and enhanced automatic emergency braking.

Peep some of the specs below.

Engine and performance

Locking Rear Differential: All Wheel Drive

V6 Cylinder Engine (Optional): Engine Type: Gas V6

Displacement: 3.6L/217Horsepower (Net @ RPM): 310 @ 6800

Torque (Net @ RPM): 266 @ 2800 Transmission: Automatic

Turning diameter: 39.0