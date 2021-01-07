Dr. Dre finally agrees to pay estranged wife $2M she requested

Dr. Dre is now agreeing to pay his estranged wife the $2 million dollars she initially requested months ago but was denied by a Los Angeles County judge. However, it is a one-time payment, not the monthly stipend Nicole Young had sought.

The 55-year-old hip-hop luminary seems to have had a change of heart ever since he suffered a potentially deadly brain aneurysm on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. He was rushed from his Pacific Palisades home in West Los Angeles to the Cedars Sinai Medical Center in neighboring Beverly Hills where he remains in intensive care.

Dre, whose full name is Andre Young, has since informed his anxious followers that he is on the mend and should be discharged from the hospital soon.

As far as his wife is concerned, Dre has struck the deal with Young’s lawyer to hand her a one-time payment of $2 million to help with her living expenses. However, The Chronic creator has refused to pay the $5 million to cover her lawyers’ fees, The Blast reported according to the court documents it has obtained.

The money Dre is supplying his wife will enable her to remain in the couple’s home in Malibu, which is a 30-mile drive west of downtown L.A. where Dre is currently residing. The money also will be used to keep the wife’s mother in her Palisades home as well as subsidize Young’s security detail for herself and their children.

Now that the financial matters are out of the way, Dre can focus solely on his recovery.