Keri Hilson gets flak for saying banning Trump from Twitter is ‘dangerous’

Keri Hilson joins Bow Wow as being one of the most frequently battered musicians of the modern era.

The Atlanta-born “Pretty Girl Rock” singer got trounced on social media, yet again, after making the statement on Saturday, Jan. 9, that shutting down Donald Trump’s Twitter account permanently is “dangerous.”

Hilson, 38, told her 2.5 million followers in an Instagram story that we are being subjected to arbitrary “censorship,” according to The Jasmine Brand which captured the post before it was automatically deleted.

“This may be funny. But it is a little dangerous, too,” Hilson explained about her position. “A democracy must include freedom of speech.”

Trump, 74, had his Twitter account permanently deleted on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, after Twitter officials believed that the president incited the violence and insurrection at the U.S. Capitol with his persistently inflammatory rhetoric. The founders of the social media app also decided that the commander-in-chief was using the platform to provoke his mammoth followership to commit similar acts in the near future.

Hilson, however, contends that the country could be sliding on the slippery slope of leaving it to a small group of people to determine who has the right to express themselves over the social media airwaves.

To be fair, Twitter instituted a policy that forbids inciting violence that pre-dates the deadly sedition in the nation’s Capital on Weds., Jan. 6, that left five fatalities in its wake.

Urbanites and others apparently don’t share Hilson’s sentiments and ravaged the singer on Twitter. Below is a small sampling of the outrage.

Keri Hilson also thought 5G caused COVID, sooooo no one should be taking her seriously about her thoughts on free speech lol https://t.co/69F8c2BXK4 — Kellee Nicole Terrell (@kelleent) January 10, 2021

Keri Hilson shows us everyday we were right to end her career pic.twitter.com/wMA3WnV6D0 — Kali ⁷ 🍍💜 (@KallieM21) January 10, 2021

Keri Hilson needs to stop giving us reasons to bully her — Thee Bully (@Puff_Iya) January 10, 2021

Keri Hilson always on the wrong side of everything. https://t.co/PdYpqm2Vug — Niggaless Cage (@tvalinteeno) January 10, 2021