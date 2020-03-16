Keri Hilson hammered for saying 5G technology created COVID-19 pandemic (video)

Singer Keri Hilson is getting lambasted for forwarding a controversial theory as to the origin of the current coronavirus pandemic that is on the verge of shutting down the entire globe.

The Decatur, Georgia-born “Pretty Girl Rock” singer, 37, posted multiple messages and videos on Twitter and Instagram with the theory that the development of 5G technology on phones has greatly contributed or caused the COVID-19.

“People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!,” Hilson penned on Twitter.

She continued, “I watched the below vid on @chakabars IG this am—WATCH IT! I also hv a friend who’s been showing me youtubes over the past year on the physical/human affects of 4 & 5G. Researched for myself today re: COVID19…connections were quite peculiar. And after all I’ve read, believable.”

While Hilson has some supporters, she is mostly getting roasted for her rationalization to why coronavirus is thriving around the earth. For example, Hilson claims that the COVID-19 is not in Africa. But, according to CNN, there are 61 reported cases of the coronavirus on the continent.

The pummeling of Hilson was immediate and intense:

“Is Keri Hilson hacked, or is Keri Hilson really on here saying 5G wireless caused the corona pandemic?” Another wrote, “Keri Hilson girl be quiet before I get Beyonce.”

