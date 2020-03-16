Keri Hilson hammered for saying 5G technology created COVID-19 pandemic (video)

Singer Keri Hilson is getting lambasted for forwarding a controversial theory as to the origin of the current coronavirus pandemic that is on the verge of shutting down the entire globe.
The Decatur, Georgia-born “Pretty Girl Rock” singer, 37, posted multiple messages and videos on Twitter and Instagram with the theory that the development of 5G technology on phones has greatly contributed or caused the COVID-19.
“People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!,” Hilson penned on Twitter.
She continued, “I watched the below vid on @chakabars IG this am—WATCH IT! I also hv a friend who’s been showing me youtubes over the past year on the physical/human affects of 4 & 5G. Researched for myself today re: COVID19…connections were quite peculiar. And after all I’ve read, believable.”
Check out Hilson’s multiple Twitter posts on the COVID-19 below:
People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation.
5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!! pic.twitter.com/wzLH8cXStZ
— Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020
More on last tweet… (READ IT)! pic.twitter.com/wX85CX2ItI
— Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020
I watched the below vid on @chakabars IG this am—WATCH IT! I also hv a friend who’s been showing me youtubes over the past year on the physical/human affects of 4 & 5G. Researched for myself today re: COVID19…connections were quite peculiar. And after all I’ve read, believable. pic.twitter.com/p4ugxGVXkd
— Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020
And to be clear, I’m saying there have been lots of studies & experiments that point to the possibility that the dangerous levels of of electromagnetic radiation (5G) could be CAUSING the contagious virus. pic.twitter.com/er1lib7hrU
— Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020
Why do you think the virus is not happening in Africa like that? Not a 5G region. There may be a few bases there, but not as prevalent as other countries. It has nothing to do w/ melanin (for those theories)…
— Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020
Posted the video that prompted me to look so closely into 5G on my Instagram just now…check it out & let me know your thoughts there! (too long to post here)
— Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020
Here is the unnamed man whom Hilson bases her theory on:
View this post on Instagram
5G was invented in…you guessed it—CHINA. It launched Nov 1, 2019 in 50 Chinese cities with btwn 86,000-130,000 5G base stations by the end of 2019. The 3 largest network operators worked together in a race to be FIRST…only 5 months after retrieving 5G licenses. Those vids we saw of people in China literally dropping dead out of nowhere?? Eerily close to the Nov launch. In a 2019 Netflix Documentary, Bill Gates himself warned of a global health pandemic that would originate in China. Researchers & organizations have done studies, made petitions, and issued warnings of the dangers of 5G over the past few years. A quick search will produce them. Residents of Australia have filed assault charges against phone companies—and WON. Lastly, while we were wondering if the virus was resistant to melanin as Africa went untouched for quite a while, could it have been because Africa is not a 5G region (on the whole)? If some African countries have launched pre-installed 5G network bases as of yet, there are certainly not as many as on other continents, by far. I saw this vid on my friend @chakabars page this am & researched the entire day. Not sold? It’s a lot. I get it. That’s fine. But Google or Youtube affects of 5G, EMF exposure, electromagnetic frequency, & radio frequency radiation for yourself… 👀 And to those like me who want to take any measures of protection against it—(although the towers are more dangerous)—you can protect your home & family by going to ur phone Settings to disable LTE under “Cellular Data Options,” which knocks your data speed down to 3 or 4G. Top right corner will show you which network ur on. Also, turn your phone on Airplane Mode or Power them off when not in use or while you sleep. And keep them away from your bodies as much as possible during the day. I’m not an expert on anything. This is a think piece. The post intrigued me & illustrates a possibility based on the facts above. And please watch in entirety before commenting. I’m sure we all got time today…😏🙇🏾♀️
While Hilson has some supporters, she is mostly getting roasted for her rationalization to why coronavirus is thriving around the earth. For example, Hilson claims that the COVID-19 is not in Africa. But, according to CNN, there are 61 reported cases of the coronavirus on the continent.
The pummeling of Hilson was immediate and intense:
“Is Keri Hilson hacked, or is Keri Hilson really on here saying 5G wireless caused the corona pandemic?” Another wrote, “Keri Hilson girl be quiet before I get Beyonce.”
Flip the page to check out further how Hilson is being read for filth by social media users.