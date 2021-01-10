Trump may pardon Lil Wayne and Kodak Black

Lil Wayne may have faced an impossible choice in the fall of 2020: incur the wrath of millions by publicly supporting Donald Trump’s reelection, or quietly vote for Joe Biden and serve 10 years in prison.

We know what decision 38-year-old New Orleans-born Dwayne Carter Jr. made.

Wayne is among a handful of people, that includes fellow rapper Kodak Black, who is reportedly on the shortlist to be pardoned before the president leaves the White House on Jan. 19.

When Wayne took that infamous photo with the president at the White House in October 2020, he was probably doing it for self-preservation purposes. He is reportedly staring at a decade behind bars after federal agents stormed his chartered plane when it landed in Miami in 2019 and found a handgun and illegal narcotics.

Wayne had already served a year in prison in 2009 for being a felon in possession of a handgun. With this being his second offense – and on federal property at that – the U.S. Department of Justice is probably not going to be kind to the “Lolipop” lyricist.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that Wayne, Kodak, Trump family members, friends and quite possibly himself may escape lengthy sentences through presidential pardons. However, U.S. Constitution connoisseurs don’t believe a president can pardon himself.

Kodak, who lives in South Florida like Wayne, is currently serving three years for admitting to falsifying documents to illegally purchase a handgun. He was arrested in May 2019.