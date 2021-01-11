Kodak Black vents about severe depression and loose grip on sanity in prison

Kodak Black is letting his fans know that he is really struggling to try to serve out his federal prison sentence.

Black indicated to his 3.4 million Twitter followers that being locked up and isolated is having a very detrimental impact on his emotional state, as well as his sanity.

Lonely. Sad. Depressed. Pray For Sanity — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) January 11, 2021

The 23-year-old Kodak, whose legal name is Bill K. Kapri, is serving nearly four years in prison for falsifying documents in order to purchase a firearm as a convicted felon.

He is publicly pleading for God to heal him and give him a sense of serenity under these difficult circumstances he put himself in.

Lord Restore My Heart.

Take What’s Broken And

Make Whole Again — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) January 11, 2021

Next, Kodak, who is pleading with the president to pardon him, was careful in crafting this tweet that addresses the insurrection at the US Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

We Need To Have Peace,

We Need To Have Law And Order — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) January 11, 2021

Kodak is hoping that such a bland tweet would not alienate nor anger his potential presidential benefactor.

The rapper gave props to his friend and fellow rapper Lil Yachty for working to try to get his case to the president for pardon consideration.

I Love @lilyachty ,

You Got All My Respect.

You A Real One Fasho — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) January 11, 2021

The “Roll in Peace” emcee first applied in 2019 to get his sentence reduced so he could get out long before Nov. 2022. His first attempt was denied due to woefully insufficient reasoning.

The Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce O. Brown, according to The Jasmine Brand, wrote why his request was never strongly considered.

“(Kodak Black) has not presented ‘extraordinary and compelling reasons’ supporting his request for release. Stated more correction, (Kodak Black) has not presented ANY reason supporting his request for release. He merely states he is not an evil person and promises to participate in community-based programs aimed at helping the ‘younger generation.’ That simply is inadequate pursuant to the statute.”