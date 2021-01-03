Kodak Black’s latest prison release request denied

Kodak Black won’t be coming home anytime soon as federal prosecutors have denied his request for a compassionate release. His request was denied based on his inability to present a good reason to be released early and the fact that his motion failed to follow legal procedure. According to court documents obtained by Vlad TV, the motion by assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce O. Brown read:

“[Kodak Black] has not presented ‘extraordinary and compelling reasons’ supporting his request for release. [Kodak Black] has not presented any reason supporting his request for release. He merely states he is not an evil person and promises to participate in community-based programs aimed at helping the ‘younger generation.’ That simply is inadequate pursuant to the statute.”

The troubled Florida rapper plead guilty in 2019 to making a false statement to obtain a firearm and was sentenced to the minimum suggested sentence of 46 months. Kodak is currently incarcerated in Thomson, Illinois federal prison and is scheduled for release in November 2022. He could have received up to ten years if he hadn’t taken the plea agreement.

Kodak’s latest pitch to be released read, “With all due deference, I come in truth. I acknowledge my mistakes and I take full responsibility for my actions. I am not an evil or demented person. I am salvageble (sic) and I have the ability and potential to live a prosperous and positive life.”

The incarcerated rapper has also been vocal about Lil Wayne’s pending gun sentence. Kodak Black posted from behind bars on Twitter last month, “I wish the best for Lil Wayne. Please don’t send him to prison. He inspired me to make music.”

The New Orleans rapper pleaded guilty to federal gun charges in December. Wayne was accused of possessing a loaded weapon while on a private jet. His sentencing date has been set for March 4, 2021.