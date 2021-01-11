Why LeToya Luckett is divorcing Tommicus Walker

LeToya Luckett has announced that she is filing for divorce from her husband Tommicus Walker after just over three years of marriage.

Momentum had been building towards the actualization of a permanent split. Eurweb, for example, reported in August 2020 that rumors were swirling that Luckett dumped her husband after allegedly catching him cheating. Madamenoire informed readers in November 2020 that Luckett had removed the word “wife” from her Instagram bio.

This news comes less than six months after Luckett gave birth to their son, Tysun Wolf Walker, in September 2020. Together, they also have a daughter, Gianna, who was born in 2018.

Luckett, 39, informed her 2.6 million Instagram followers of her heart-wrenching decision after “prayerful consideration.”

Rumors of Walker’s alleged infidelity with an IG model started around the time that Luckett was deep into her pregnancy in 2020.

Their travails were chronicled for fans to see on the hit reality show “TI & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle,” as past personal traumas involving Walker’s family drove a wedge between the star couple. Despite that, however, fans were hopeful that Luckett and Walker would pull through.