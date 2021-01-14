Rick Ross claims his Atlanta mansion is paying for itself as a location site

Rick Ross’ hustle apparently knows no end because the Rich Forever MC now has Hollywood literally banging on his door. The MMG boss’ Atlanta mansion will be featured in Eddie Murphy’s Coming To America 2, which is scheduled to be released on March 5 and a few more filmmakers are eying the mansion for a location site.

The mansion has over 450,000 square feet and several of its 109 rooms were used for filming Coming To America 2 as well. Rozay went on Instagram Live and walked through his estate explaining how the home was paying for itself. He stated, “What you see outside my door is a gathering of film producers and directors who possibly want to rent the estate for another film. As you all know, we have the Coming To America 2 that will be hitting the world in I believe March, which was filmed in this same estate.”

Rozay also has a role in the upcoming film which means he’ll be getting paid twice. He revealed that even looking at his home comes with a price. He added, “And you know, it’s not free to come check out the estate. Twenty people are coming to see it in one day and that’s every day. What we do is charge people to come look at it and it’s still 18 people that want to see it, so welcome to the promised land.”

The house was previously owned by former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield. Ross bought the home in 2014 and had major upgrades done to the property.

In related news, The Boss has partnered with Rap Snacks and just dropped his own flavor of chips called Sweet Chili Lemon Pepper. Migos, Cardi B, The Notorious B.I.G., Lil Yachty and Boosie, also have their own flavors with the company.

James Lindsay, CEO of Rap Snacks, said in a statement, “Our partnership with Rick Ross marks an exciting time for the Rap Snacks brand as we continue to expand nationally and bolster our distribution footprint. Rick Ross’ business acumen and contribution to the culture is the perfect recipe for what we’re developing next, as we introduce new flavor profiles and innovative products.”

The chips are the start of a multi-product brand partnership with the rapper.