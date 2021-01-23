Keyshia Cole’s sister has harsh words her for late arrival to Verzuz battle

Keyshia Cole‘s sister Elite Noel, was not pleased with the star sibling’s late arrival at the highly anticipated Verzuz battle against Ashanti on Thursday, Jan. 21. So, on Friday, Jan. 22, she shared a post blasting the singer via Instagram.

“It went left !!!! And it ain’t funny !!!!! I’m not backing down, who want it?” Noel wrote in a post. However, it appears that the enraged sister did opt to retract her statement because the post is no longer available on the social network.

Noel’s post came shortly after the Verzuz battle which led to a combination of reactions from fans of both singers. Many viewers agreed Cole seemed a bit detached from the event while others criticized the singer for her attitude.

“I watched the Verzuz battle, it was good. Ashanti pushed it through, KC wasn’t really there. Horrible audio, but both had hits! Keyshia having the stronger vocals wasn’t into it, sipping, distracted, mad b4 the battle (?) didn’t sing that much! Ashanti was there for her spotlight!” ne viewer wrote,

“Ashanti is gorgeous and seems like a sweet woman. Keyshia [Cole’s] I Changed My Mind album was everything, and got me through some thangs!!! Ashanti getting them coins from her songwriting and she’s a class act, while Keyshia still got that same ghetto hood mentality from 15 years ago. Time to grow up sis,” another viewer added