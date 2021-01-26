Ludacris’ Mercedes-Benz stolen in broad daylight

Ludacris has become the latest victim of a rapidly rising crime wave in Atlanta that is alarming city leaders, officials and residents alike.

The hip-hop boss had his luxury Mercedes-Benz jacked in broad daylight while he ran off to retrieve some money from an ATM.

On Jan. 25, 2021, Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., the “Southern Hospitality” rapper did not receive such treatment from the thieves who drove off with his luxury whip. The rapper, born Christopher Brian Bridges, was quickly able to flag down an Atlanta police officer. Luda, 43, admitted he left the car running while he stepped away and soon heard the car revving up and being driven off.

According to local news station 11 Alive, officers were able to quickly track down items from the car through the vehicle’s electronics to an unnamed address near Lois Place in northwest Atlanta, but not the Benz itself.

Later on, the APD was able to track the car to an apartment complex parking deck in the midtown section of the city. It was reportedly returned to the famous owner about six hours after it was taken.

Something tells us Luda will not leave his car with the engine running again. However, the “Area Code” lyricist can take comfort in the fact that he’s not alone in this embarrassing episode. According to 11 Alive, of the 99 cars that have been stolen in Atlanta so far, 76 of them were due to the car being unoccupied with keys left in the ignition or the engine left on.