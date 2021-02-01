Wesley Snipes and Kevin Hart to play brothers in upcoming Netflix series

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes are teaming up for a new eight-episode buddy series on Netflix called “True Story.” Hart and Snipes will portray brothers “Kid” and “Carlton” in the TV drama very loosely based on the comedian’s life.

Deadline explained that the show centers around a tour stop in Kid’s hometown of Philadelphia “that becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother threaten to destroy everything he’s built.”

Hart, who will also executive produce the series, stated to Deadline, “I’ve never been more excited about an acting project in my career. I’ve always been a fan of Wesley Snipes and working with him is mind-blowing. Having HartBeat Productions at the helm and working alongside Eric Newman as a partner and creative arm has been unreal, nobody is ready for what this show is going to be.”

Earlier this month, Hart signed a deal with Netflix and his HartBeat Productions for the streaming giant to exclusively release his next four self-produced films. Snipes is also currently starring in the film Cut Throat City alongside T.I., Shameik Moore, Terrence Howard, Ethan Hawke, Demetrius Ship, Jr and Isaiah Washington.

The film debuted on Netflix in January and centers around a string of casino heists right after Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. The action drama is directed by Wu-Tang’s RZA. Snipes has had a decent run on Netflix as well these past few years, as he also scored big in Eddie Murphy’s Dolemite Is My Name. He will also do battle with Murphy again when he plays a rival dictator in the upcoming sequel Coming 2 America.

Snipes spoke to Entertainment Weekly about working the comedic genius Murphy, offering, “Working with him was surreal, joyful, hilarious, and, at times, a little scary, because you know he lives in the world of funny and you want to at least be in the room. I don’t know if it was toe to toe, I’d characterize it more like riding along, and, in some cases, hanging on.”

No release date has been set yet for “True Story” but Coming 2 America will debut exclusively on Amazon Prime, March 5.