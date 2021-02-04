Salt-N-Pepa respond to DJ Spinderella’s allegation that biopic excluded her

Rap veterans Salt-n-Pepa have been feeling the heat since their biopic premiered on Lifetime on Jan. 23. Fans have been salty since learning that the duo didn’t consider DJ Spinderella an actual member of the group when it came down to splitting royalties and the revelation that the turntablist was excluded from the making of the project.

As previously reported, DJ Spinderella, whose real name is Deidra Roper, spoke of the exclusion and money grievances. The “Push It” creators appeared on “The Real” on Wednesday and finally addressed their side of the story.

Cheryl “Salt” James explained their point, stating, “I reached out to Spinderella; I feel like this is very unfortunate. We’ve come to a crossroads where we have decided to agree to disagree. I definitely am open and Pepa’s open. We’ve talked about it and our hearts are open, have always been open to Spinderella. As far as the public is concerned, I’m really happy about the people who know that they don’t know everything. There’s six sides to every story. We just hope that we can come to some sort of resolution in the future. You never know. You never know what God is doing.”

Sandra “Pepa” Denton also gave her thoughts and added that she had indeed reached out to Spinderella on certain parts of the film but the project’s main focus was “the friendship of Sandy and Cheryl back in college.”

Pepa further commented, “I just wanted to add to that, but I do want to clear up, there is a part that when Spinderella did say we excluded her. That part, Salt and I did reach out to consult with the movie. But yes, Spinderella joined us, a part of it. We will always acknowledge her contribution that she’s done with us. She will always be our sister. We love her, but we have always made sure that she had the opportunity and the platform. We always encourage her to be Spinderella and be supportive of her, so that is important.”

It was also revealed that Spinderella joined the group in 1987 and was their DJ up until her termination in 2019. While many thought she was part of the group, the contract must have read differently as Salt added, “Perception is not reality.”