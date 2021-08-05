Pepa from Salt-N-Pepa hit with $676K lien over plastic surgery lawsuit

Pepa from the groundbreaking hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa has been hit with a massive lien worth $676,675. According to RadarOnline, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. David Sayah is seeking the hefty sum after he claims he wasn’t paid for plastic surgery procedures. Sayah filed the lien as part of the rapper’s lawsuit against Uber over a car accident involving the “Push It” hitmaker. If Pepa receives a financial settlement in her lawsuit, Dr. Sayah is hoping to collect as well.

Pepa, born Sandra Denton, reportedly sought the doctor’s expertise to remove her butt injections after a car crash in July 2018. At the time, she claimed the car accident caused her injections to shift, which led to excruciating pain. In December 2020, Pepa sued Sayah for negligence, accusing the doctor of pressuring her into multiple butt surgeries and botching them.

The initial goal was to remove the injections but the “Shoop” rapper was allegedly convinced to replace them with smaller injections and receive liposuction. Pepa’s lawsuit claims the procedures caused her to have more corrective surgeries after her butt hardened. After her last procedure with Sayah in February 2020, Pepa sought another opinion and was told there was a “large amount of biopolymer silicone and dead scar tissue remaining” based on an MRI. Her ongoing lawsuit with Sayah is more than likely why the doctor has yet to be paid.

Despite her legal drama, the veteran MC is still spitting heat and told People this week that she and Salt were in the studio working on new music. Salt-N-Pepa also recently linked up with new jacks Saweetie and Kash Doll for the banger “Hoop” off the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack. Check out the old school/ new school mash-up below.