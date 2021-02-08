Kodak Black’s team expresses concern about his mental health

Since receiving a pardon from 45, Kodak Black has been out of jail for less than a month. While his team is elated about his release, they reportedly are concerned about his mental health. In an exclusive report published by The Jasmine Brand on Monday, Feb. 8. inside sources have expressed concern about the rapper’s mental well-being.

Although he has been a free man for a few weeks, fans have seen very little of him. In addition to his scarce posts on social media, he made one appearance in Los Angeles, Calif., for Super Bowl weekend. After his release, members of his team “wanted him to seek some type of psychiatric treatment or help,” but to no avail. According to his team, he is not “himself” and appears to be far more “withdrawn” than he was before his incarceration.

“When he was locked up, he spent a lot of time in solitary confinement and sometimes just being in jail does something to you mentally,” an insider told the publication. “He’s not himself. He’s withdrawn and doesn’t seem to be aware of what’s happening around him.”

While they do not believe the rapper is a danger to himself or others, they do believe he could benefit from professional help.