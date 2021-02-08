Woman in viral #GorillaGlue video shares update about her condition

Over the weekend, Tessica Brown, of New Orleans, La., took social media by storm when she revealed her hair was completely stuck to her head after using Gorilla Glue spray.

After visiting St. Bernard Parish Hospital, Brown was given multiple products to take home and begin the process of breaking down the glue. Since her last announcement, social media users have been patiently waiting for an update.

On Sunday, Feb. 7, Brown revealed she had been given sterile water for irrigation and nail polish remover pads to begin the removal process. With a photo of the products, Brown said, “This is really about to be a long process.”

A video update was also posted on YouTube. The video captured Brown applying the products to remove the glue, but to no avail. Multiple times during the video, Brown winced in pain due to the burning sensation from the water and alcohol pads.

The latest update comes just days after Brown’s first video went viral on TikTok. The video garnered more than four million views in the first 24 hours. It caught the attention of so many viewers even Gorilla Glue responded with a suggestion.

“Hi there, we are sorry to learn about your experience!” Gorilla Glue tweeted on Feb. 4. “We do not recommend using our products in hair as they are considered permanent. You can try soaking the affected area in warm, soapy water or applying rubbing alcohol to the area.”