Lori Harvey tells Michael B. Jordan ‘I love you’ (photo)

There is no longer any doubt just how much Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have fallen for each other.

The stepdaughter of comedy mogul Steve Harvey confirmed that she is in love with the critically acclaimed Creed actor and certified Hollywood heartthrob. The 24-year-old Harvey chose to bring in Jordan’s 34th birthday on Feb. 9, 2021, with this message to her boyfriend: “Happyyy Birthdayyy Nugget,” she wrote.

Jordan responded in kind to his leading lady’s Instagram post with, “Thank you baby I love you too.”

In other posts for her 3 million followers on IG, Harvey showed the power couple bundled up in ski apparel, writing, “My favorite headache.”

In additional posts on her IG story, Harvey lovingly called the Black Panther star her “big baby” as well as her “best friend” and her “sweet, stubborn, crazy-a– Aquarius.” And she also labeled her boyfriend as the “sexiest man alive,” echoing the title he received from People magazine in late 2020.

The Jordan-Harvey romance took pop culture by surprise when they were first photographed together after they landed at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thanksgiving Day 2020. She had recently emerged from her whirlwind romance with rapper Future, which came almost immediately after her fling with hip-hop impresario Diddy, which was preceded by her flirtatious episode with Diddy’s son that first thrust her into the national spotlight.

Following their Thanksgiving trip, Harvey and Jordan took a vacation to the Caribbean island of St. Barts where the pair were spotted on a yacht. They’ve been inseparable ever since.