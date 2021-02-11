Russell Wilson discusses his marriage to Ciara and raising young Future

Power couple Russell Wilson and Ciara are gracing the March 2021 cover of GQ and spoke to the fashion magazine about their nearly five year marriage and raising their children together. Ciara revealed in the interview that Wilson is the dream husband and what she always envisioned. She told GQ, “I feel like, if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl and I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me, it’s exactly this.”

Wilson also commented during the interview that communication is a key element in their relationship that must never be taken for granted because of their busy schedules.

The Seattle Seahawks shot caller compared winning in his marriage to football, explaining, “This idea of the discipline of communication. If I don’t communicate to my receiver, he doesn’t know what the play is. It’s like, ‘Uh, hey, what are we doing here?’ It’s probably more significant than that, even, but for us, for me and Ciara, communicating, it’s the same: ‘This week’s going to be a challenging week, babe, because I’ve got this responsibility. What about you? What do you have?’ And at the end of every week, we always go through a checklist of questions of, you know, ‘How’d I love you this week?’”

During the conversation, the star quarterback also spoke on his relationship with his six-year-old stepson Future Zahir Wilburn, who is actually the son of his wife and the platinum selling rapper of the same name.

“When I got to meet Future, he was young,” said Wilson. “And the reality was that for me it was a blessing and an opportunity to really hopefully be there for him every day and try to care for him in a way that was important for me, that I always wanted someone to do for me. Like my dad did for me. And so I think the greatest thing that I’ve ever learned in life is probably in that relationship with Future, because the reality of being a stepparent is that biologically they’re not necessarily yours, but the reality is that you have to love them as if they are. They’re your own blood in a way. You get to love them that way. And I think every kid deserves that and needs that and yearns for that.”

Wilson has been in young Future’s life since he was nine-months-old and Ciara and Russ’ home seems to be filled with a lot of love. You can check out the full interview at GQ.com