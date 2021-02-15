Music manager Wack 100 calls out Meek Mill behind Tekashi 6ix9ine beef (video)

The Game’s manager Wack 100 has called out Meek Mill for the way he handled a verbal altercation with Tekashi 6ix9ine over the weekend in Miami. Meek alleged in a recorded video clip that the pull-up was only a publicity stunt to get him to react and possibly land him back in prison.

Meek and Tekashi have been feuding ever since the Brooklyn rapper told on his friends in court and embraced the “snitch” moniker. Wack 100 didn’t respect how the Philly rapper’s crew ran down on Safaree a few years back when he wasn’t even provoking or threatening the emcee.

During a series of Instagram posts and videos, he explained, “@safaree was chased down right #SelectivePoliticing -I keep it real. If any man I gotta issue with approached me in a threatening way you will be attacked. Your team against mine if that’s the set up. Either way it’s suppose to be smoke. #RattsUp1 – Fact YOU GOT PULLED UP ON —— DONT GRAB THE CAMERA BALL YA FIST UP OR GRAB THE PEACE MAKER.”

Holding no punches, Wack 100 clearly declared Tekashi the winner in the beef so far. He then posted, “All you suckas and cowards making excuses, f— that. The rat’s up one. Microphones is zero. Rappers is zero. Everybody see what happened. This is real s—-. All you n—–s, yo’ lyrics, the way you carry yourself, you pop that s— when the ball is in your court, but n—a when it’s go time, it’s go time. N—a pulled up, spittin’ out his mouth, talking greasy. N—a that’s a disgrace to the city you from. … If you worried about the police, stop addressing the n—a.”

Meek heard the message loud and clear and had some choice words for Blueface’s manager.

He then posted, “This is @wack100 talking behind his ‘blood homie’ back to me when he supposed to be smoke! Never believe this old manipulator. He really p—y and will have you crash to protect hisself… It’s sad you out here tryna mislead the youngins on the net… You run up on me if you wanna set a example! You biting your homie back out to opps while it’s on, LOL. You were excited from that Nip situation IDK how they let you rock in LA… I think you a Fed also! Didn’t you just get shot off the net? LOL #Wack100Exposed I love going at you fake bullies…”

Hopefully, this issue can be resolved, but in the meanwhile check out the footage on the next page of Wack 100 giving his take on Meek and Tekashi squaring off.