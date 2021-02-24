Taraji P. Henson lauds favorite Black-owned businesses during Black History Month

Taraji P. Henson has been benevolently leveraging her vast platform to illuminate some of her favorite Black-owned businesses during Black History Month.

The Oscar-nominated actress and star of the hit Fox drama “Empire” has been spending February sharing Black proprietors in the fields of wellness, beauty, art, design, home, and food and drink with her 17 million followers.

Included among the businesses she’s showcasing, Henson, 50, gave some shine to Clare Paint, which offers Zero VOC paint, and to Claude Home, a New York City-based vintage furniture and design store.

Henson lauded the Brooklyn-based Bolé Road Textiles, which sells fabrics that are handwoven in Ethiopia, as well as PUR HOME, which offers a cornucopia of sulfate-free household cleaners.

Finally, in this multi-photo post, Henson highlighted Aya Paper Co., whose socially conscientious owners offer 100 percent recycled stationery.

Many of Henson’s celebrity contemporaries love that she is promoting Black-owned businesses, including “The Game” star Tia Mowry, Oscar winner Octavia Spencer and actress Holly Robinson Peete who posted several endorsing emojis.

Some of the companies expressed their gratitude to Henson, including Bolé Road Textiles, which exclaimed, “Thank you so much !!!🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️.”

According to Yahoo! News, Henson also used February to pay homage to Black women’s hair, which is an immensely important part of African American culture.

“Our hair is not just our accessory, it’s apart of our culture,” says Henson, owner of the haircare line TPH by Taraji who saluted icons who sported indelible hairstyles like Halle Berry, Diana Ross, Chaka Khan and Pam Grier.

“It’s the way we express ourselves. We could go straight, we could do Afro, textured, curly hair,” Henson added.