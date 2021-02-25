CNN anchor apologizes for offensive Tiger Woods remarks

CNN anchor Andy Scholes issued an apology for insensitive remarks he made after Tiger Woods’ recent car crash. On Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, Scholes repeatedly tweeted apologetic responses to Twitter users who scrutinized his coverage of Woods’ accident.

Scholes’ apology comes one day after he faced backlash for remarks he made while delivering coverage on Woods’ accident near Rancho Palos Verdes, California. At the time, he suggested that he was not “not entirely surprised” by the accident given Woods’ “surgeries” and alleged use of “painkillers.”

“Stunned I guess, but not entirely surprised by, you know, what we’re seeing here,” Scholes said. “Tiger, back in 2017, was found by police, pulled over to the side of the road. You know, asleep in his car. He had said he had taken a lot of painkillers at that time. Because, as well all know, Tiger has undergone a lot of surgeries over the years and painkillers have become a part of his life.”

Almost immediately after Scholes made the remarks, he was met with backlash. Hemal Jhaveri, a sports editor for USA Today Sports, tweeted a critical reaction to Scholes’ remarks.

“This is just irresponsible journalism,” Jhaveri tweeted. “We don’t know anything yet. CNN needs to get some real sports reporters.”