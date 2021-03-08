Dr. Olajide Williams talks about community immunity and vaccine literacy

Dr. Olajide Williams is the founder and board chair of Hip Hop Public Health, an internationally recognized organization that works with iconic hip hop influencers to use the power of music to create and implement multimedia health promotion programs and resources to improve community literacy and inspire behavior change among young people of color. This week Dr. Olajide sits down with Dr. Monique Hedmann-Maxey a first-year resident physician in the Department of Family Medicine at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and hip-hop artist Darryl “DMC” McDaniels to discuss community immunity: COVID-19 vaccine literacy.