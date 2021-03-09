Timbaland and Swizz Beatz sell Verzuz to the Triller Network

The Triller Network has struck a deal with Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’ for the acquisition of Verzuz. The new owner is the parent company of the Triller app and Tik Tok’s top competitor.

While all of the terms of the deal have not been released, the two super producers are now “large shareholders” in the Triller Network as part of the agreement. All of the previous competitors on Verzuz will receive a portion of their equity in the new Triller Verzuz company.”

Verzuz was created during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide an entertainment platform for artists to perform while a nation was on lockdown. The popular competition celebrates Black music by featuring singers, rappers and producers performing their classic hits in a virtual concert setting.

“This is a momentous occasion not only for Verzuz and Triller but the music business as a whole. By putting Verzuz in the Triller Network ecosystem and expanding the Verzuz brand to be side by side with the powerful Triller app, we will be able to continue to grow and evolve the music business as a whole, as we have been doing,” stated Timbaland and Swizz in a statement to Billboard.

“To have partners in Triller who share our vision, specifically to celebrate and elevate the amazing artists who continue to shape the culture around the world and give the consumer more direct access, is game-changing,” they concluded.

“There is no more disruptive and innovative brand in music today than Verzuz,” said Bobby Sarnevesht, executive chairman and co-owner of Triller. “Both Triller and Verzuz share the ‘artist first, music first’ vision. We view this acquisition as more of a partnership than an acquisition, as Swizz, Timbaland and the other 43 artists who are all becoming shareholders and partners in Triller Verzuz from this day forward become our voice.”