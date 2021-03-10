Hip Hop Health founder Dr. Olajide Williams’ Health IQ on Community Immunity

Dr. Olajide Williams is the founder and board chair of Hip Hop Public Health, an internationally recognized organization that works with iconic hip hop influencers to use the power of music to create and implement multimedia health promotion programs and resources to improve community literacy and inspire behavior change among young people of color. This week Dr. Olajide sits down with Joni Heartsmiles Holifield Youth Health Advocate, Tayybandz, Artist and Youth Activist, and Young Elder, Artist and Youth Activist to discuss community immunity: Initiative .