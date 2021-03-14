Chloe x Halle named brand ambassadors of skin care line

Chloe and Halle Bailey, also known as the singing duo Chloe x Halle, have been named as the newest brand ambassadors for Neutrogena. The harmonizing sisters are also the first musicians to ever represent the skincare brand. As part of their role, Chloe x Halle will partner with the brand to initiate conversations around better skin health for all.

“We grew up using Neutrogena products and have always trusted the brand to keep our skin looking and feeling healthy, so we are super excited to officially join the Neutrogena family,” said Chloe in a statement to the Associated Press. “Halle and I face very different challenges with our skin, but whatever we’re looking for, we always know that Neutrogena will have a product that’s right for our specific skincare needs.”

As brand ambassadors, Chloe x Halle will support the launch of the new Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Sunscreen product line and educate a whole new generation of skincare product users.

“We are so thrilled to welcome Chloe x Halle to the Neutrogena family. As Neutrogena aims to put the power of skin health in the hands of people of all skin tones and types through a variety of initiatives, Chloe x Halle likewise have the power to inspire and educate a whole new generation of skincare users. We are excited to join forces, with the shared aim of making good skin health more accessible to all,” added Kerry Sullivan, vice president of marketing for Neutrogena.

Beyonce’s proteges also explained that they admired Gabrielle Union and Kerry Washington in the past when they were spokeswomen for the brand and seeing women of color use Neutrogena’s products made them fans of the products prior to them becoming brand ambassadors.

“That’s another reason we are so proud to partner with the brand: inclusivity in beauty is so important to us, and we love how Neutrogena offers such a diverse assortment of products for people with all kinds of skin,” Halle commented to the AP. “Through this partnership, we’re so excited to be able to learn more about the science of skin and skincare, and we can’t wait to share that knowledge with all of our fans and followers as well.”